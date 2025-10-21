Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,686 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $211.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

