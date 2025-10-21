Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI is Advantage Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF comprises 5.6% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advantage Trust Co owned about 0.34% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 259,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

