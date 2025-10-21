Advantage Trust Co Purchases 490 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Advantage Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 10.4% of Advantage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $484.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

