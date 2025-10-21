Advantage Trust Co Purchases 5,650 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Advantage Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 376.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,812,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,724 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,233,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 388,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 378,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.5%

KRE stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

