JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stake Decreased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,953 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

