Head-To-Head Review: BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 10.26% -123.43% 30.88% United Natural Foods -0.37% 2.74% 0.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of United Natural Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BellRing Brands and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 1 3 13 0 2.71 United Natural Foods 1 8 3 1 2.31

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $64.27, suggesting a potential upside of 99.28%. United Natural Foods has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.78%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and United Natural Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $2.00 billion 2.04 $246.50 million $1.75 18.43 United Natural Foods $31.78 billion 0.08 -$118.00 million ($1.95) -21.17

BellRing Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Natural Foods. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats United Natural Foods on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand name; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand name; and various products under the ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, and STONE RIDGE CREAMERY brand names. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

