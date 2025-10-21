Financial Review: Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) & Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels -78.53% 2.92% 1.85% Shimizu 3.74% 4.20% 1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aspen Aerogels and Shimizu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels 2 2 5 1 2.50 Shimizu 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.37%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aspen Aerogels is more favorable than Shimizu.

Aspen Aerogels has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and Shimizu”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels $452.70 million 1.51 $13.38 million ($3.81) -2.17 Shimizu $12.77 billion 0.64 $435.70 million $2.86 15.26

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Aerogels. Aspen Aerogels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimizu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspen Aerogels beats Shimizu on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; and Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market. It also offers Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

