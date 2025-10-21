Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $82.08.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

