Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $329.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.42. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

