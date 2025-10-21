Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

