Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $399,284,000 after purchasing an additional 398,804 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 174.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $235,592,000 after acquiring an additional 917,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.6%

EXPE opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $240.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

