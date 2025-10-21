Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN Stock Holdings Lifted by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balefire LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.7% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $930.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.