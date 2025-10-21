Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

