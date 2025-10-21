McDonald’s Corporation $MCD is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $307.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.47.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.68.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

