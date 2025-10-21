Lamb Weston $LW Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,958 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises about 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Lamb Weston worth $26,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

