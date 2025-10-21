Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF $RSPU

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15,253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPU opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $515.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.