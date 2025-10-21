Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,452 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 223.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 481.7% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

