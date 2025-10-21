Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.11% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

