Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Stock Position Lessened by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Teleflex by 14.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 38.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 30.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $239.82. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Jaewon Ryu acquired 1,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,605. The trade was a 67.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.25 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,878. This represents a 16.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.