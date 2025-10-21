Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 3,388 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,996,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,093 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,953,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,090,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities set a $54.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

