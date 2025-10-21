Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Pinterest by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Pinterest
In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 742,319 shares of company stock valued at $26,752,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Stock Up 1.6%
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
