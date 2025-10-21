Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $2.41 Million in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Donaldson comprises approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.