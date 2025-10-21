MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 6,518 MGM Resorts International $MGM

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,632,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $54,418,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $47,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,313 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $36,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. The trade was a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:MGM opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

