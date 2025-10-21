Xylem (XYL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Xylem

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 114.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

