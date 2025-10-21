Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $673.5970 million for the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average of $209.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

