BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $84.4290 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
NYSE BRSP opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $6.45.
BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 22.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 25.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 73.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 101.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRSP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.