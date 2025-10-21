Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 969 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Boston Partners raised its position in Mosaic by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $54,953,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,022,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,717 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $47,211,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,897,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.9%

MOS opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 29.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.