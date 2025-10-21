BXP (BXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $860.8770 million for the quarter. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.
BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BXP to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BXP Price Performance
BXP stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,356.79, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.22. BXP has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in BXP during the second quarter worth $38,580,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in BXP by 31.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 406,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BXP by 96.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BXP by 99.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in BXP by 12.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 405,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,371,000 after acquiring an additional 44,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. New Street Research set a $85.00 price target on BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
