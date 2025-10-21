Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,495 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

