Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 2,210 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.