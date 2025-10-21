Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.84% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Kawa Capital Management Inc grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,488,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 676,477 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,675,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 300,351 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 257,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,274,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 65.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.02%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

