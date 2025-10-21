Premier, Inc. $PINC Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of Premier worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Premier by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 508,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Premier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Premier stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.37 and a beta of 0.64. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of ($713.06) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 381.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $29,323.23. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $710,153.44. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $168,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,738.13. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $317,230 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

