Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.61 Million Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Vontier worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vontier by 586.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vontier by 75.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:VNT opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier Corporation has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $43.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.