Banc of California, Inc. $BANC Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,453,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,043 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,942,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,649,000 after buying an additional 2,029,119 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Banc of California by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,280,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,121,000 after buying an additional 887,497 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Banc of California by 22,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 817,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 813,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,575,000 after buying an additional 757,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,305.96. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.68. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.66 million for the quarter. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

