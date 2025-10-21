Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,591,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,321,000 after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,231,000 after acquiring an additional 167,047 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $71,038,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,199,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after acquiring an additional 513,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 907,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $1,617,377.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,263.27. The trade was a 62.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $333,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,223,840. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,032 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

