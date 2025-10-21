TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,232 Shares of Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Immunome were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

IMNM stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Immunome, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

