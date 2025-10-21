RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,148 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

