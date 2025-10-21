Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,037,000 after acquiring an additional 403,248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,115,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,487,000 after acquiring an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,854,000 after acquiring an additional 484,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

