Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Advisors LLC

Sage Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.4% of Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO stock opened at $349.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.47.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.