TD Asset Management Inc Sells 65,231 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,231 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

