Balboa Wealth Partners Has $552,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Welltower were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after buying an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,660,000 after buying an additional 1,076,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,648,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,314,000 after buying an additional 1,045,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $177.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.36. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $180.40.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. UBS Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.