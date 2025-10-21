Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.31. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 74,573 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $93.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 252,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

