Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9%

PH stock opened at $740.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $750.70 and a 200-day moving average of $692.04. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.67.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

