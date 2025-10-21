Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 2,675 call options.

Exelixis Stock Down 12.0%

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Report on Exelixis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,795,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,794,000 after purchasing an additional 164,134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 10.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,238,000 after purchasing an additional 712,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,445,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Exelixis by 42.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,262,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.