Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 2,675 call options.
Exelixis Stock Down 12.0%
NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,795,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,794,000 after purchasing an additional 164,134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 10.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,238,000 after purchasing an additional 712,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,445,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Exelixis by 42.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,262,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
