Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Invests $211,000 in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

