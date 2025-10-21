Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

CocaCola stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

