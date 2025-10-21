Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 37,490 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,337% compared to the typical daily volume of 845 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RANI. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

