Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $193.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average of $165.18. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $466.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

