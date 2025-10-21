American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Major Shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden Sells 20,000 Shares

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,389,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,926,635.20. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Properties Ltd. Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Resources alerts:

On Friday, October 17th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $3,978,800.00.

American Resources Trading Up 18.3%

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. American Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Equities analysts predict that American Resources Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AREC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Resources by 271.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Resources by 65.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Resources by 86,418.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 122,714 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.