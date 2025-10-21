Parthenon LLC Sells 461 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $193.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $466.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
